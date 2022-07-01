Fourth of July weekend is full of celebrations, including cookouts, parades and plenty of fun. It’s always nice when the weather cooperates for a nice weekend spent with family and friends.

Here’s the weather outlook across Maine this weekend:

Bangor

Saturday

Scattered showers are expected across the Bangor area early Saturday morning, turning to scattered showers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a midday high of 80 degrees, according to forecasters with the Caribou office of the National Weather Service. Showers are expected to turn back into thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Showers are expected to continue into the evening until around 8 p.m., with temperatures dropping into the high 50s overnight.

Sunday

Sunday’s skies are expected to be sunny with five to 11 mile per hour winds. Daytime highs are expected to peak near 83 degrees, with temperatures dropping to a low around 54 degrees in the evening.

Fourth of July

Skies are expected to be sunny on Monday, with a high near 80 degrees and a westerly wind blowing 7 to 11 miles per hour. Clear skies should persist through the evening as temperatures drop into the mid 50s, with a slight chance of rain after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Caribou

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the region between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to NWS forecasters. Skies will most likely clear up in the afternoon, with a midday high near 81 degrees and a southerly wind blowing 7 to 13 miles per hour.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may return in the region before 7 p.m., with a 20 percent chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Skies are expected to clear overnight, with an evening low around 55 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday’s skies are expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and a westerly wind blowing 6 to 13 miles per hour. Skies should stay clear through the evening as temperatures drop to a low of about 50 degrees, with a light westerly wind.

Fourth of July

Skies are expected to stay clear through the morning, with scattered showers between noon and 5 p.m. turning to scattered thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The midday high is expected to be around 72 degrees, with a westerly wind blowing 8 to 13 miles per hour.

A 20 percent chance of precipitation could bring scattered showers later in the evening as partly cloudy skies move into the region, bringing an evening low around 51 degrees.

Augusta

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected before 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the chance of rain and thunderstorms increasing throughout the day and extending into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with an expected midday high of 84 degrees and a southwest wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will extend into the evening until around 8 p.m., as temperatures drop to around 60 degrees.

Sunday

Skies are expected to be sunny on Sunday, with a midday high near 83 degrees and a westerly wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour. Gusts could reach 20 miles per hour during the day.

Winds are expected to calm throughout the afternoon and into the evening as the temperature drops to a low around 55 degrees.

Fourth of July

Monday is expected to bring sunny skies, with a high near 80 degrees and little to no wind. Skies are expected to cloud over in the evening as temperatures drop to a low around 58 degrees.

Portland

Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are expected throughout the region before 8 a.m., with the likelihood of storms intensifying throughout the day until around 2 p.m. A midday high of near 80 degrees is expected. Skies should clear after 2 p.m., with scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining in the area throughout the afternoon. Southwesterly winds should remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

The chance of thunderstorms and showers will drop in the evening, as skies remain partly cloudy, a westerly wind blows 5 to 10 miles per hour and temperatures drop through the evening to an expected low around 63 degrees.

Sunday

Skies are expected to stay mostly clear throughout the day on Sunday, with an expected high of 78 degrees and a westerly wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour. Conditions will stay mostly clear into Sunday evening as winds calm and temperatures drop to an expected low of 59 degrees.

Fourth of July

Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Skies will cloud over some in the evening as temperatures drop to the low 60s overnight.

Rangeley

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday morning, but are expected to clear into partly sunny skies throughout the day. A high of 77 degrees is expected, with a southwesterly wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour that could turn into 20 mile per hour gusts, according to forecasters.

Skies are expected to cloud back over in the evening as the temperature drops to an expected low of 54 degrees and winds calm to around 5 miles per hour.

Sunday

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 73 degrees as westerly winds blow 5 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour.

Evening temperatures are expected to drop to around 49 degrees, with mostly clear skies overnight.

Monday

Monday will likely be mostly sunny, with an expected high of 72 degrees and little to no wind. Evening temperatures are expected to drop to around 52 degrees, with skies clouding over some overnight.