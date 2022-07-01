A New York man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend and two of her relatives has been arrested in Bar Harbor.

Travis Blake, 29, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice on Eden Street on Thursday afternoon without incident, according to Bar Harbor police Sgt. Leigh Guildford.

Last week, Blake allegedly stabbed to death his estranged girlfriend 55-year-old Karlene Barnett, her son 36-year-old Dervon Brightly and her niece 22-year-old Vashawnna Malcolm in Queens, the New York Post reported.

The three had been dead for days and were decomposing when authorities found them, according to the Post.

Blake is being held at the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.