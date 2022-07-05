Nearly 70 percent of the Mainers expected to be eligible for inflation relief checks have either received them or will shortly, according to Gov. Janet Mills’ budget office.

A spokesperson for the state budget office said more than 600,000 checks have been mailed as of July 1, and that most eligible Mainers that have filed tax returns can expect to receive their $850 payment by mid- to late July.

That estimate is in line with the governor’s goal of expediting the payments, which she has framed as a way to help Maine residents deal with the soaring price of gas, groceries and other goods.

The Legislature this spring gave broad bipartisan support to the governor’s proposal, which diverts roughly 60 percent of the state’s anticipated budget surplus back to taxpayers.

Residents who have not filed a tax return this year must do so by Oct. 31 to receive their payment.

Mainers who want to check the status of their payment can visit: https://portal.maine.gov/refundstatus/payment.

