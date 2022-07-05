This program is geared toward students interested in law-related careers that help protect the great outdoors.

BANGOR – Husson University announced today that it is launching a new comprehensive four-year degree program in conservation law. This will provide students with the education they need to become state game wardens, park rangers, forest rangers, members of the Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Live on-campus classes for this new degree program will begin on Aug. 29 as part of the upcoming fall 2022 semester.

“There is a real need in Maine and the rest of New England for graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law,” said John Michaud, director of Husson University’s School of Legal Studies. “The field is growing. Simultaneously, 30 percent of the game wardens currently working are planning on retiring within the next three years. There’s going to be a huge demand for individuals who understand the importance of wildlife and outdoor environmental regulation.”

Husson University has already seen considerable interest in this career field. Classes for its one-year-old Conservation Law Enforcement Certificate program have had solid enrollments from both traditional students and working professionals. This new degree will be one of only a few in this career field available at colleges and universities in New England. Husson University’s degree in Conservation Law will be the most comprehensive program of its kind.

“While the certificate program provides individuals with a good introduction to the curriculum and the science behind conservation law enforcement, this degree will help people prepare for a range of careers related to conservation law,” said School of Legal Studies Assistant Professor and former United States Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Wildlife Officer Lori Perez. “To ensure our students are successful after graduation, this program will give students the opportunity to earn credit for field experience. It’s all part of Husson’s hands- on/experiential learning philosophy where students learn by doing. In addition to traditional law enforcement topics, they’ll learn about land navigation, wildlife and marine law; environmental resource conservation; plant and animal ecology and wildlife biology – topics that wouldn’t be covered in typical law enforcement programs.”

Helping students understand how to enforce the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 would be an example of how experiential learning would be put into practice. As part of a class, students would be taken out into the field and asked to walk through an environment and identify possible violations that would be worthy of citation. Exercises like this provide a real-world context to classroom knowledge and help students understand how regulations are enforced and why they were put in place.

“Expanding our offerings to include this degree program builds on the solid legal and criminal justice education already available to students here at Husson University,” continued Michaud. “Anyone who loves hunting, fishing or being out in the woods and who wants to make sure our nation’s natural legacy continues to be protected for the next generation, should consider enrolling in this degree program.”

Students who earn a bachelor of science in conservation law can also apply to attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as a tuition student while attending Husson University. Completing MCJA training is beneficial for graduates interested in employment opportunities with the Maine State Warden Service or other law enforcement agencies.

“Employers are more likely to think graduates are serious about becoming a conservation law professional if they’ve earned a specific conservation law degree,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at Husson University. “Taking the time necessary to become knowledgeable about the issues and challenges associated with protecting natural ecosystems isn’t easy. Employers are looking to hire individuals who are willing to make a long-term commitment to this career field.”

Husson University welcomes students who appreciate the value of live classroom instruction from discontinued or online programs offered by other accredited colleges and universities. Individuals who have completed some college coursework from accredited institutions have the opportunity to reduce the cost of this degree program by applying for transfer credit. Students and working professionals interested in applying for undergraduate transfer credits earned at other colleges should contact Transfer Admissions by calling 207-941-7024 or emailing Stephanie Cadwell, the associate director of transfer admissions, at cadwells@husson.edu.

Anyone interested in learning more about Husson University’s new degree in conservation law can visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/school-of-legal-studies/conservation-law, email Assistant Professor Lori Perez at perezl@husson.edu or call her at 207-941-7610. Individuals interested in applying, should contact Husson University Admissions at admit@husson.edu or call 207-941-7000.

