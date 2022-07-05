Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We are in a crisis moment for abortion access. Nearly half of all women of reproductive age — over 36 million women, and even more transgender and nonbinary people that could need an abortion — have lost access to safe, legal abortion in the United States. As a supporter of reproductive health care, I am alarmed by the bans on abortion passed in several states last year, and appalled by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion is safe, abortion is normal, abortion is health care. Everyone deserves access to health care no matter where they live or what their income is. Every single person should be able to make their own decisions about their health, and their life. Choosing to have an abortion should be no exception.

Before Roe v Wade was overturned recently, abortion restrictions already harmed Black, Latin, and Indigenous people most, and these communities stand to lose the most in a post-Roe world. It is time to support abortion access in all communities across the United States, and to support policies that increase access to abortion, rather than decimating people’s most basic rights state by state.

This is the culmination of anti-abortion politicians and decades-long plans to outlaw abortion. The ruling is Roe, but the crisis is democracy! Our representatives need to provide the people with plans to address this crisis.

Jennifer Caruthers

Windham