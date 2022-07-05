Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I had to stop listening to a recent congressional hearing on gun violence. The idea that we should turn our schools into fortresses is appalling to me and is symptomatic of what is wrong with America. That is considered a solution?

These politicians are the ones armed with the power to stop any meaningful attempts to ensure an open and free society. It is as though they hold a rhetorical assault style rifle in their hand ready to shred any suggestion that guns are the problem. In my opinion, no rational person thinks this way. It is as though they worship the gun. The gun is an idol. The gun must be protected. Before and above all else. Enough of this.

Mary Royal

Winterport