POLAND SPRING — Thirteen Maine high school seniors each now have $1,000 more towards their college educations after Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, part of BlueTriton Brands, awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships. These seniors aspire to pursue post-secondary education in the fields of engineering, environmental exercise and biomedical sciences, pharmacy and business.

“The Class of 2022 has faced a real challenge, dealing with the pandemic for a majority of their high school experience while continuing to excel in their studies,” said Heather Printup, community relations manager for Poland Spring. “We are proud to make a difference in our local communities by inspiring environmental stewardship through our Poland Spring Good Science Scholarships program.”

Poland Spring has awarded more than $260,000 in scholarships since 2007. Qualifying seniors must attend a Poland Spring host community high school, plan to pursue a degree or training in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering or environmental science or policy, or similar field and submit an essay highlighting what environmental stewardship means to them.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Poland Regional High School

Eliza Neal

Emma Turkington

Emma Bunyea

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Benjamin Pierce

Allison Kimball

Bonny Eagle High School

Shayla Harriman

Isabella Pothier

Elizabeth Forestiere

Thomas Horton

Cameron Ginter

Fryeburg Academy High School

Dana Hamlin

Lydia Andrews

Marcos Barrionuevo

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of BlueTriton Brands, operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield. Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford. Poland Spring also:

Employs more than 850 full-time and seasonal workers across the state;

Invested more than $11 million in community giving since 2008 to support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue departments, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes.

Achieved platinum level certification in 2020, under the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) International Water Stewardship Standard. The Poland Spring bottling facilities located in Hollis, Kingfield and Poland are the only sites in the state of Maine that have been certified under the rigorous AWS Standard for water stewardship efforts.