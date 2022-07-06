Former Nokomis High of Newport star Cooper Flagg and his USA Under-17 team continued to roll in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Tournament in Malaga, Spain, as Team USA advanced to the quarterfinals with a 103-48 victory over Egypt on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Flagg had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, both game-highs, to go with eight points in 20 minutes and 12 seconds of playing time.

He shot 4-for-7 from the floor and also dished out two assists.

Team USA will now take on Serbia, a 99-71 winner over the Dominican Republic, in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-8 Flagg registered nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a game-high four blocked shots in a 112-64 victory over Mali.

Team USA is now 4-0 in the tournament and has never lost in the event, dating back to its inception in 2010. It is 41-0.

Through four games, Flagg leads Team USA in rebounding with nine per game and in blocks with three. He is second among all players in the 16-team tournament in blocks per game and total blocks (12) and he is tied for seventh in rebounds per outing.

His 36 total rebounds is third-most.

Australia’s Rocco Zikarsky leads the tournament in total blocked shots and in blocks per game with 13 and 3.3, respectively.

Flagg is also averaging eight points which ties him for 42nd.

Flagg is one of just three 15-year-olds on the USA team.

Team USA is one of four teams that went through the round robin stage undefeated.

The others were fellow group winners France, Australia and Lithuania.

Watch more: