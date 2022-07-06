One of the teenagers who was reported missing from the Bangor area on Sunday has been located.

Madisyn Trotter, 15, was reported missing from a Bangor residence at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department. Trotter was located on Wednesday morning at a Portland grocery store.

Officials are still trying to locate 17-year-old Charity Bell, who is described as a 5-foot-7 female who weighs approximately 230 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. Bell is believed to have been traveling with Trotter, and both teenagers have ties to the greater Portland and Lake Region area, according to Betters.

The Bangor Police Department can be contacted at 207-947-7384, and the anonymous tip line can be reached by pressing option three.