BELFAST – The public will be able to enjoy the renewing gardens of the Penobscot Shores retirement community on Friday, July 15, as part of the Belfast Garden Club’s seasonal celebration of area gardens.

Visitors may tour the Penobscot Shores gardens at 10 Shoreland Drive in Belfast from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5. It is the third of 10 private gardens the club is showcasing this summer during its Open Garden Days Fridays through Aug. 26.

The meticulously planned oceanfront gardens at Penobscot Shores have been integral to life in the residential community since it opened in 1996. Highlights of the landscaping include formal perennial beds, raised beds for vegetables and herbs and wildflower meadows with four beehives.

“We have something blooming all summer here,” said Penobscot Shores spokesman Steve Bowler.

Visitors on July 15 will start their tour at the front entrance garden. Maps and signage will provide a guide through the principal campus as well as to several private cottage gardens belonging to residents. Refreshments will be served.

For details and the complete Open Garden Days schedule, visit belfastgardenclub.org. A season pass may be purchased for $35. Proceeds support the garden club’s school programs, camp scholarships, library donations, and Belfast’s public gardens.