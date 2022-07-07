GREENVILLE — The Moosehead Historical Society is pleased to present Anni Clark in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in the Crafts Community Hall at the Moosehead Cultural Heritage Center, 6 Lakeview Street downtown. Clark claims “the Community Hall has some of the best acoustics around, creating the opportunity for a unique experience for performers & audience alike; this is why I keep coming back!”

Concert attendees are encouraged to call the historical society for reservations at 207-695-2909 or email them at mooseheadhistory@myfairpoint.net. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 cash at the door, if there are seats left open on the day of the show.

Maine native Clark traveled full time for 23 years with her 6- and 12-string guitars, her own songs and her passion for connecting with audiences of all ages. With seven albums and numerous songwriting, vocal and performance awards under her belt, she chose to work with behaviorally challenged students for 12 years, retiring from the field of education in 2016. During the school years, she put her music on a side burner. It wasn’t until 2020 that she got a “calling” to get back into the recording studio.

At the height of the pandemic, Clark released her eighth album ”Will It Ever Be the Same” to rave reviews. The album’s material was inspired by a fall off a dock into the frigid waters of Moosehead Lake, a fall that could well have been fatal for the songwriter. During her live shows, Clark shares the stories behind her songs and encourages interaction with the audience. Folks who know and love the Moosehead Lake area will understand why many of Clark’s songs reflect the beauty of the Great North Woods … she’s been coming to the area for years and feels very much at home here.

Keith Smith of Americana Highways writes in his review of “Will It Ever Be the Same” “with this intensely personal latest release from Clark, not only has she validated that there was a reason to continue her artistic journey, but that the world is a much better place with her music, humor, compassion and insight not only into her world, but ours.”

Clark has opened for some of her favorite fellow songwriters, including Shawn Colvin, Tom Rush, Richie Havens, Cheryl Wheeler, and Patty Larkin. Her music continues to draw fans of all ages.

“What I love best about Clark is that she can have you laughing one moment and close to tears the next with the honest emotions in her material,” said Lucky Clark, Maine Today Media.