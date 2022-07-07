DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester:

Paxton Dionne of Bangor, earning honors

Sophia Dionne of Bangor, earning high honors

Jordan Robichaud of Bucksport, earning high honors

Nadija Mamula of Carmel, earning high honors

Caroline Fernald of Holden, earning honors

Isabelle Angelo of Etna, earning high honors

Emily Dysart of Newburgh, earning high honors

Cara Whitmore of Hampden, earning highest honors

Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, earning highest honors

Ross Webb of Hampden, earning high honors

Emily Innis of Orono, earning high honors

Students named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.