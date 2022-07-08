A local high school group has stepped up to support their fellow community members in a heartwarming way. The Sumner Memorial High School Chapter of the National Honor Society held a fundraiser earlier this year to raise money to donate to You’ve Got a Friend Fund.

This fund, which is coordinated by a steering committee, and administered under the non-profit home of Healthy Acadia, provides one-time grants of up to $1,000 to residents of Hancock County, who are in need of financial assistance to overcome specific hurdles or setbacks and accomplish goals in order to reach greater self-sufficiency and quality of life. The students read about the work that YGAFF accomplishes, and decided to make a contribution to the cause. They planned a fundraiser, which experienced great success, and have generously donated $500 to aid YGAFF’s mission.

“On behalf of the Sumner Memorial High School Chapter of the National Honor Society, we would like to thank you for your efforts in the community, and applaud the reach of your charity,” the group shared in a note submitted to Healthy Acadia along with the donation. “We now send you this donation in hopes it can be used to positively impact the lives of community members in need.”

The leadership and kindness of the students was celebrated by the YGAFF team. “We are so grateful to these enterprising and generous young people,” stated Elin and David Poneman, YGAFF co-founders. “The National Honor Society members are known for academic achievement; it is heartwarming to see this coupled with such awareness of need in their community, and willingness to work to make a difference,”

YGAFF is made possible by community donations. To help a community member in need to achieve greater self-sufficiency, donate online at bit.ly/ygaf-fund or make checks out to Healthy Acadia, YGAFF and mail or deliver to Healthy Acadia, PO Box 1710, Ellsworth, ME 04605. Please specify “YGAFF” in your memo detail.

To learn more about the You’ve Got a Friend Fund, including how to be considered for a grant award , please visit www.healthyacadia.org/ha-ygaff or contact Nina Zeldin at 207-667-7171 or by email at Nina@HealthyAcadia.org.