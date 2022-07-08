OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold its second in a series of four hands-on gardening and cooking workshops 5–7 p.m. July 18 at the UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers demonstration garden, University of Maine Rogers Farm, 914 Bennoch Road, Old Town. Registration closes July 14.

This Garden-to-Table workshop includes an onsite discussion and demonstration covering the bounty now ready for harvest and what still can be planted as late-season crops. With the harvest in hand, participants travel to the UMaine campus to help create some seasonal dishes. Laurie Bowen, Extension community education assistant; Rob Dumas, UMaine food science innovation coordinator and certified executive chef; and Extension Master Gardener Volunteers lead the workshop.

The sliding scale $0–$45 fee includes all materials and a light meal. Register on the event webpage by July 14. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu.