Former Nokomis High of Newport star Cooper Flagg and his USA Under-17 team next face Serbia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Tournament in Malaga, Spain, for the quaterfinals.

Team USA is 4-0 in the tournament and has never lost in the event, dating back to its inception in 2010. It is 41-0.

Through four games, Flagg leads Team USA in rebounding with nine per game and in blocks with three. He is second among all players in the 16-team tournament in blocks per game and total blocks (12) and he is tied for seventh in rebounds per outing.

Serbia defeated the Dominican Republic 99-71 in the Round of 16.