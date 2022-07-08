The Sanford family who have been missing for more than a week have been spotted in the town of Mexico.

Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen were seen about 4 p.m. July 2 at the Walmart in Mexico, Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne said Friday.

Nicholas Hansen was last seen with Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old Lydia Hansen, and the three were expected back in the Sanford area last Thursday but family and friends haven’t heard from them. Credit: Courtesy of the Sanford Police Department

Gagne said the three were camping in the Phillips area, but they have not been seen or heard from since June 27.

“At this time, we are attempting to locate them to check their wellbeing. We have no indication that the family is in danger, but out of caution, we would like to locate them,” Gagne said.

They were last seen driving a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maine license plate reading 1563VJ.