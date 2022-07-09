PORTLAND—Bishop Robert Deeley is pleased to announce that Mike Sullivan has accepted the position of development director for the Diocese of Portland. Sullivan is currently development officer for Thomas College in Waterville and succeeds David DiNapoli, who has accepted a position in the Archdiocese of Denver, Colorado.

“The Diocese of Portland is blessed to have found an enthusiastic and faith-filled individual like Mike to lead our development efforts,” said Bishop Deeley. “He has experience designing and implementing fundraising initiatives throughout Maine, and we are thrilled that the diocese will benefit from his fresh ideas and innovative vision.”

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the priests and parishioners of the Diocese of Portland,” said Sullivan. “I look forward to helping to ensure that the diocese and the many ministries it provides to the people of Maine will continue to thrive and grow.”

Sullivan has served at Thomas College since 2020, overseeing the school’s planned giving program and successfully managing donor portfolios during the pandemic. Prior to Thomas College, he was a major gifts officer for World Vision United States, a Christian organization that works to lift communities around the world out of poverty through sustainable approaches and spiritual and social transformation.

He has also served as lead grant officer for MaineGeneral Health in Augusta, major gifts officer for the American Red Cross, executive director for Sullivan Development Consulting, and manager for Rise Against Hunger.

Sullivan earned a master’s degree in non-profit management, with a concentration in global development, from Northeastern University in Boston, and holds a bachelor’s degree in epidemiology and community health education from the University of Maine at Farmington.

His first day at the Diocese of Portland will be July 25.