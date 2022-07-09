WINTER HARBOR — On July 26 Schoodic Institute will host our annual Goldstein Lecture to convene and inspire on critical topics for parks, people, and the planet. This year, we are excited to announce National Park Service Director, Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III, as the featured guest.

The theme for the event is Science for the Present. When it comes to our climate, too often our focus is on what has happened in the past or what might happen in the future; however, communities across the globe are experiencing dramatic changes right now. Here in Acadia, we are dealing with hotter temperatures, rising sea level, and increasing storm frequency and intensity.

During the lecture, Director Sams, who will be making his first official visit to Acadia, and early-career science fellows will discuss some of the most pressing climate challenges in national parks, and the importance of Indigenous leadership and knowledge as well as conventional science to inform our response to ecological transformation. Andrew Revkin, environmental journalist and Director with the Earth Institute at Columbia University, will moderate the discussion.

The lecture will take place at Schoodic Institute at 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, ME with a Zoom option as well. Please register at schoodicinstitute.org/event/science-for-the-present/. If you would like to learn more, reach out to Nick Fisichelli, President and CEO of Schoodic Institute at nfisichelli@schoodicinstitute.org.

The Goldstein Lecture is named in honor of Alan Goldstein, an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, sailor, and environmental advocate. Schoodic Institute serves as the nation’s largest Research Learning Center and is a nonprofit partner of Acadia National Park. Chairing Schoodic Institute’s Board of Directors from 2006 to 2018, Alan remains an active member of the Board.



Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is inspiring science, learning, and community for a changing world. As partners in science and education, Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park together manage the largest of 17 National Park Service Research Learning Centers in the United States and are national leaders in the development of new techniques to involve the public in science and conservation. Learn more at schoodicinstitute.org.