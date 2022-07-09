BELFAST – Belfast Summer nights continues its super lineup of local music this Thursday, July 14, wth some sweet sweet folk music. Kicking off the 5:30 p.m. show will be Elsie (Gawler) and Ethan (Tischler), two great pickers, two great singers, combining banjo, cello, and guitar to bring Maine grown originals to rock our boats. Next up, triple the Gawler magic as Edith and Molly join Elsie creating the Gawler Sisters. Fiddles, cello, sister harmonies, and the best smiles ever. No wonder the Gawler name is so well-loved in Maine.

The show is at Steamboat Landing, Belfast, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., free admission, though we pass the hat for free-will donations, and no dogs in the lower concert area. Bring a picnic, the family, friends, chairs, and enjoy one of the funnest events in Midcoast Maine.