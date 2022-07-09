Former Nokomis High School of Newport star forward Cooper Flagg and his United States teammates were finally tested in the FIBA Under -17 World Cup Basketball Tournament in Malaga, Spain, on Friday during their quarterfinal against Serbia.

But Flagg, one of just three 15-year-olds on the Team USA roster, had his best game of the tournament as the Americans beat Serbia 106-80 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals where they will play Lithuania in a battle of undefeated teams.

Flagg scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots, all game-highs, and he also dished out four assists and made three steals in Friday’s game.