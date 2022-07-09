Former Nokomis High School of Newport star forward Cooper Flagg and his United States teammates were finally tested in the FIBA Under -17 World Cup Basketball Tournament in Malaga, Spain, on Friday during their quarterfinal against Serbia.

But Flagg, one of just three 15-year-olds on the Team USA roster, had his best game of the tournament as the Americans beat Serbia 106-80 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals where they will play Lithuania in a battle of undefeated teams.

Flagg scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots, all game-highs, and he also dished out four assists and made three steals in Friday’s game.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.