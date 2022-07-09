Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m pleased to add my voice to the many supporters of Jan Dodge’s re-election to the state House of Representatives from District 39, including the towns of Belfast, Northport, and Belmont. During her two terms, I have found her to be extremely responsive whenever I’ve contacted her about an issue or a bill before the Legislature.

It has been a joy to see her by my side in calling for a woman’s right to choose when or whether to have an abortion, sensible gun safety legislation, LGBTQ rights and protections and tribal sovereignty. I know Dodge is there for all of us in promoting good educational policy and supporting provisions for aging well here in Waldo County.

In taking on the considerable responsibilities of a Maine legislator, Jan Dodge has shown us her lively intelligence and seemingly boundless energy. She has definitely earned a third term. Let’s make sure she has our full support in November!

Diane Oltarzewski

Belfast