FREEPORT — An initiative open to women of all faiths or no faith who are facing an unplanned pregnancy will offer weekly open houses starting on Friday, July 15 in Freeport.

“Walking with Moms in Need” will host weekly gatherings each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. for people in need to drop in at any time. The gatherings will be held at St. Jude Church, located on 134 Main Street in Freeport. The entrance is in the church’s rear parking lot.

The program offers women the opportunity to hear and learn from people who have already walked the path they are traveling.

“Participants can meet people who have dealt with the very same decisions and situations they might be confronting now, including a birth mom who experienced adoption, a woman who chose abortion, and a birth mom who opted to parent even though she was unsure at the start of her pregnancy,” said Kim Palli of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist. “For those unable to attend a meeting or who would like to speak with team members individually and confidentially, they can call 207-271-3133 at any time.”

In addition, free clothing will be offered for babies, children, and teens at the weekly gatherings. Those who can donate clean and gently worn clothing and shoes for babies, children, and teens can leave them on the designated table in the lobby (narthex) at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth until Aug. 5.

To learn more about programs and initiatives in the Diocese of Portland and across the country that care for and promote healing for women and families in need, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/DobbsDecision.