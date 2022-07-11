Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A vigil has been held since the beginning of March each Wednesday at noon to 12:30 p.m. in front of Bangor City Hall to call for an end to the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine. The public is invited to join the vigil any Wednesday until this war ends.

We demand a quick end to this violence. About 15 million Ukrainians have become refugees or have been internally displaced. Thousands of Ukrainians have died, along with Russian soldiers, most of whom did not ask for this war either. Ukraine as a nation and culture is being demolished before our eyes. The world economy has been damaged. Now, Ukrainian wheat and other food that would normally feed people in the Middle East and Africa is being held up or destroyed, causing hunger and possible starvation there.

We do not want Russian aggression and war of attrition to win. But, we also want to end the suffering of millions of Ukrainians and others around the world. The U.S. is sending weapons, but it is not actively promoting an end to this tragedy. We need peace, not a prolonged war. Join our vigil, sponsored by the Peace and Justice Center, and speak out for peace to end this tragic war — now.

Larry Dansinger

Bangor