U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 1st District Democrat said Monday morning she is only experiencing mild symptoms, which she attributed to her decision to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“My positive result is one of hundreds recorded each day in Maine and across the country, and it’s a good reminder that COVID is not done with us,” Pingree said on Twitter.

Pingree urged Mainers to “remain vigilant” against COVID-19 and to get vaccinated or get a booster shot to protect against serious infection.

For now, she said she is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols and working from home.

Her infection means that every member of Maine’s congressional delegation has tested positive at some time for COVID-19. Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King tested positive last August, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of the 2nd District tested positive in March and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins tested positive in April.