I’m pleased to learn the state has added dental care to MaineCare. It’s much needed and should be seen as an essential element of health care. However, I am concerned about where these 200,000 new patients are going to find dentists if, as your article reports and as I have experienced myself, Maine already has a serious deficit in dentists.

Will all dentists currently practicing be required to accept new patients? Will the state subsidize the education of new dentists? Adding dental care to MaineCare is an excellent idea, but it doesn’t seem to me to be enough.

Pamela Dean

Unity