WESTBROOK — We are very pleased to announce that Jason Jendrasko has been promoted to president of BENCHMARK Construction.

After graduating from the University of Maine Orono, he began his career working with a large corporation in Boston. Returning to Maine, Jendrasko joined BENCHMARK in 2012 as a project manager. Over the last 10 years he has moved professionally from project manager to business development manager to vice president. His knowledge of the company’s background, history and trajectory for future growth is a perfect opportunity for Jendrasko to utilize his expertise in forging new client relationships, as well supporting staff and ongoing internal operations.