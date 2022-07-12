KENNEBUNK — A Roland Atelier AT-80S console-style organ, replete with special features like a 56-key upper manual, 76-key lower manual, and a 20-key pedalboard fits perfectly into its new home in the music area next to the sanctuary at St. Martha Church in Kennebunk.

“It’s not fancy in looks, but it beats anything out there with its sound samplings,” said David Dubois. “It can also be used as a terrific sounding piano for those that do not play the organ.”

And it also pays fitting tribute to a beloved former pastor at Holy Spirit Parish (St. Mary Church, Wells; St. Martha Church, Kennebunk; All Saints Church, Ogunquit).

The organ was donated to the church by a group of local musicians who have performed at St. Martha and St. Mary Church in Wells over the years, including Dubois, who celebrated 50 years as a church organist last year.

“They are not big pipe organs that cost a fortune, but the sounds from these instruments came from sampling real instruments and have unbelievable traditional church organ sounds and everything else in between,” said Dubois.

The organ now housed at St. Martha was sold by the Mitnick family in Agawam, Massachusetts.

“I contacted Fr. Fred Morse (pastor) and filled him in, and he was very welcoming of my proposal to replace the organ at St. Martha’s with this newer one,” he said. “We installed it at St. Martha and moved the organ there to the chapel at St. Mary.”

In addition to the higher quality of music filling the church, the organ’s purchase, donation, and installation were dedicated in memory of Fr. Tom Murphy, who served in Wells and Kennebunk from 2006-16. Fr. Murphy passed away in September of 2021.

“Fr. Tom was instrumental in our lives. He appreciated fine sacred music,” said Dubois. “Celebrating Mass with Fr. Tom meant we had to have good music. We have been blessed at Holy Spirit Parish to have such gifted musicians and those who share their faith through music. It is our honor to share this gift in memory of Fr. Tom so that the song will go on.”