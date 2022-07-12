Machias Savings Bank announced today the recipients of the second round of grants in its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. Over the course of 2022, the “YES!” Grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.

Machias Savings Bank has awarded $5,000 grants to each of the following organizations:

Bagaduce River Equine Rescue

Window Dressers

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

Trekkers

Wayfinder Schools



During this round of voting, people from around Maine were encouraged to vote for their favorite nonprofits in Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc counties. The recipients listed above received the highest number of votes from participants.

The bank has already awarded $25,000 in grants to organizations in Maine’s Northern & Downeast Region this year and will award an additional $25,000 to local nonprofits each quarter. Quarter 3 focuses on the Southern Region and Quarter 4 is open to those in Central Maine.

“It was fantastic to see another overwhelming response from people around the state supporting their favorite nonprofits during this round of voting,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “We’re excited to be able to support each of these wonderful organizations and the important work that they’re doing.”

More information about the “YES!” Grant can be found online at http://www.movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant.