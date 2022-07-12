Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy, potentially damaging winds across Maine on Tuesday, along with possible hail and heavy downpours.

Showers are expected to start around 2 p.m., according to forecasters with the National Weather Service, with potential thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Chances for severe thunderstorms increase after 5 p.m.

The thunderstorms could bring gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, along with large hail. Western Maine is most likely to get hail in Tuesday’s storms, according to the NWS office in Gray.

Along with thunderstorms and high winds, seas along the coastline will be choppy, and coastal flooding is possible around high tide.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly north & west of I-95. For a more detailed description of what these categories mean, visit https://t.co/RaFMNsZLQE



Timing: Mainly after 3-4pm for the strongest storms.



Have a way to receive warnings.📻📺📱#MEwx pic.twitter.com/0pPyj6IGX6 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 12, 2022

The Bangor region can expect storms to start in the late afternoon, persisting early into Wednesday morning, according to forecasters. Gusts of up to 21 mph are expected, but there is a less likely chance of hail in central and eastern Maine.

Southern Maine can expect storms throughout the afternoon, with a possibility of small hail. Wind gusts in the Portland area are expected to reach up to 30 mph. Scattered storms are expected to continue late into Tuesday evening.

Midcoast Maine is expected to see heavy rain, but the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms is low. Winds could reach gusts of up to 20 mph, with high seas and chances of flooding in coastal communities.

Down East Maine will likely see less severe, scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, with some wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

The easternmost part of Maine can expect scattered thunderstorms after 3 p.m., continuing into the evening. Storms could bring gusts of up to 23 mph, but chances of hail are less likely than in the western areas of the state, according to the NWS office in Caribou.

Northern Maine can expect heavy showers throughout Tuesday afternoon, with thunderstorms moving into the region late Tuesday evening. Wind gusts of up to 23 mph are expected, according to NWS forecasters.