Homesteader, author, and Nearing Scholar Greg Joly will discuss “Scott Nearing, Resource Wars and the Green Economy” on July 24 at the Good Life Center in Harborside.

Using Nearing’s writings concerning capitalistic systems’ drive for profit through the nationalistic military control of natural resources and shipping lanes, Joly will explore how the Green Economy may fail in its humanistic promises. From the Russian incursion into Ukraine to the search for new, rare earth deposits, he will trace Nearing’s century-old concerns through our time and into the future.

The Sunday Speaker Series continues the legacy of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the modern back to the land and organic gardening movements, who regularly engaged the community in discussing important issues in meaningful and creative ways. Presentations take place outside at the Good Life Center on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and directions, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.