HERMON -– On Friday, Aug. 5 golfers are invited to come together at Hermon Meadow Golf Club with a common goal: to make sure sick kids get the lifesaving care they need right here in Maine. Registration is now open for the Miracles Golf Classic to benefit Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ program.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is a proud member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and since 1987, the program has raised more than $10 million to support our children’s services. These funds, raised at local events like the golf tournament, and through corporate partners and community members help buy sleep sacks for newborns, provide craft and games for kids that are in the hospital, and purchase thousands of dollars in equipment needed to care for kids that the Medical Center wouldn’t otherwise be able to buy, like Miracle Two, a specially designed ambulance to transport the tiniest babies to Bangor for specialized care in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Registration is $80 per person/$320 per team of four. Tee time is 9 a.m. Register online at northernlighthealth.org/miraclesgolf or call Northern Light Health Foundation at 207-973-5055. We hope to see you on Aug. 5!