ROCHESTER, New York — The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:

Viv Hafener of Hampden. Hafener is in the computing and information technologies program.

Dan Corcoran of Milford. Corcoran is in the software engineering program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.