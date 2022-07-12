Maine’s first women’s semi-pro basketball team played their inaugural season opener at home against the New England Trailblazers on Sunday.

The Lewiston-Auburn Maples beat the Trailblazers, who had just five players for the duration of the game, by a score of 83-39 at the Lewiston Armory.

The season opener attracted fans from around the state, including Gov. Janet Mills, as well as Johanna Dicianni and her daughters, Addison and Piper of Saco.

“I think it’s amazing that we have some professional women’s basketball in Maine. It’s a great example for my daughters here. That’s why we traveled up to see the game,” Dicianni said.

Dicianni said she was especially impressed when she learned that several of the Maples are mothers themselves.

All but one of the 11 players on the team are originally from Maine and have previously played at the college level.

Dicianni and her daughters said they’ll definitely be back. All home games are played at the Lewiston Armory.

The next one, against the Mt. Vernon Shamrocks of New Jersey, is scheduled for July 31.

