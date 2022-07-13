Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In order to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has to ignore precedent, jurisprudence, morality, human rights, common sense, public opinion, the well-being of our country and its citizens, the will of the American people, the necessity of preserving the legitimacy of — and the people’s faith in — one of the cornerstone institutions of our republic, the principles of personal liberty and freedom from government tyranny that our nation was founded on and which were meant to form the basis of our civil society, and even the words of the Constitution itself.

Unfortunately, the conservative right has finally managed — after five decades of constant effort — to stuff the court with a majority of justices to do all this. And so now millions of Americans have had the right to their own bodies taken away from them.

Benjamin Richard

Bradley