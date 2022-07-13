As speculation percolates over when — not if — Rob Gronkowski will return to the Bucs, the four-time All-Pro tight end remains adamant he’ll stay retired.

Even if Tom Brady tries to lure him back.

In a video snippet tweeted Tuesday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski, 33, insisted he is focused on his business ventures going forward after 11 NFL seasons, including the last two in Tampa Bay.

“I would answer obviously (if Brady called),” said Gronkowski, speaking from a Boston seaside venue. “I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all times and ask him how he’s doing and tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football, no.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement via social media June 21, though his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter upon the announcement that he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk returned to play at some point.

But during Tuesday’s interview, the eventual Hall of Famer said he is diving head first into the business sector. His recent commercial for a footwear company was filmed inside Raymond James Stadium, and he has joined his brothers in a company that produces stainless-steel, insulated shaker bottles, among other ventures.

“I’m done with football,” said Gronk, who was helping promote the shaker-bottles venture Tuesday.

“Love the game and definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I’ve met…but no, done with football, and stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Story by Joey Knight, Tampa Bay Times