SPRINGVALE – Three Rivers Land Trust and McDougal Orchards invite the public to “Savor the Best of York County” at their second annual art and experiences auction, highlighting the working landscapes and rural living of southern Maine. The auction will feature refreshments and music and all proceeds will benefit the Three Rivers Land Trust conservation mission. The event coincides with the Springvale Farm Walk and the statewide Open Farm Day.

The silent auction will be open for bids in the morning from 8 a.m. until noon, and again at the main event beginning at 4 p.m. in the McDougal Orchards barn at 201 Hanson Ridge Road, Springvale. The live auction “experiences” will be available for preview in the morning, and bidding will begin at 5 p.m. Silent auction items include plein air artworks on the theme “Paint the Working Landscape” as well as fresh-cut flowers, pick-your-own blueberries, local meat and farm produce, and handcrafts including jewelry and organic and premium wool skeins. The live auction includes glamping and fishing experiences, consultations from local plant experts, guided lighthouse tours and kayak rentals, and even a giant pumpkin carving. Auction items can be previewed at the Three Rivers Land Trust website.

McDougal Orchards is part of the Springvale Farm Walk, taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day, so attendees can enjoy a walking tour of local farms and wrap up the day at the auction from 4-6 p.m. Silent auction winners will be announced at the close of the live auction. All are welcome to come enjoy live music, refreshments, and a relaxing afternoon with friends while learning more about the land trust and land conservation in southern Maine.

Additional information is available at the Three Rivers Land Trust website www.3rlt.org, and at the organization’s Facebook page. An RSVP is not required, but please let the land trust know if you’d like to attend to enable better planning for the event. Reach the land trust at 207-358-9695 (call/text) or send an email to info@3rlt.org.

Three Rivers Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to building stronger, healthier communities through the protection of wild and working landscapes in Acton, Alfred, Lebanon, Shapleigh and Sanford/Springvale. Named for the Little Ossipee, Salmon Falls, and Upper Mousam Rivers, Three Rivers Land Trust holds conservation easements to protect farms, forests, and wetlands, and maintains preserves, which provide public access to recreation and hunting.