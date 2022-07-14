Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day raises $1.8 million nationwide to support children’s hospitals through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®

PORTLAND – This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country.

Dunkin’ of Maine and eastern New Hampshire is proud to announce that $55,000 will be granted locally to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 Million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.

As part of the May program, Dunkin’ invited guests to have their iced coffee work double duty to both fuel their “go” and bring joy to kids battling illness in their communities. On May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals in their respective communities.

Dunkin’ Maine Franchisee Kim Wolak recently visited The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital to celebrate the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation grant of $55,000 with hospital staff and present a ceremonial grant check to Sharon Granville, The John D. Bancroft, M.D. Child Life Program Manager at BBCH.

With this year’s grant, BBCH will hire a dedicated Gaming & Technology Assistant. The new position is part of the Child Life care team and ensures that BBCH has fully functioning equipment, connectivity and games for patient use. The assistant also will engage patients in technology programming that supports socialization, normalizes the hospital environment and helps to distract patients during their hospital stay.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will award more than 80 local grants stemming from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day to children’s hospitals to support initiatives that help bring joy to patients. Throughout the country, grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families.

Funds will also support interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, hosting celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists and more. Difficult or unexpected events like surgery, illness, and hospitalization can be challenging for kids to process. These programs help to normalize the hospital experience and provide comfort and support needed for recovery.

“When children are faced with extreme hardship like battling a severe illness, it robs them of the joys of childhood. It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our guests to help make a difference for these kids,” said Wolak. “As Dunkin’ franchisees, it is so important for us to give back to the communities we serve and show them we are here to keep them running beyond their daily Dunkin’ run. We are thrilled to support our local hospital partners throughout the country and help them create joyful experiences that allow their patients to still be kids.”

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness.



To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.