ELLSWORTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Hancock County will hold an open house 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at 63 Boggy Brook Road.

This family-friendly outdoor event with a variety of hands-on activities for youth on topics ranging from art to science, gardening to animal husbandry — with animals on site — is open to all in Hancock County. UMaine Extension 4-H staff will be available to answer questions and share information about program opportunities. Representatives of the Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, Eat Well and Extension Homemaker programs also will be available.

The event is free; registration on the event webpage is preferred. Masks indoors will be optional. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-667-8212 or carla.scocchi@maine.edu.