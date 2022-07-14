AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will receive $100 million in federal funding to expand high-speed internet to people living in rural areas of the state, lawmakers said.

Lawmakers and federal officials from the U.S. Treasury announced Thursday that the money will come from the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law last year by President Joe Biden, The Portland Press Herald reported.

Supporters of the initiative like Sen. Angus King said that the expansion is a way for more students to learn at home where some may not have internet. It will also give a quarter of Mainers, who live in rural areas, access to the internet and to more economic opportunities.

Maine should receive the money this fall and will be allocated by the Maine Connectivity Authority, King said.

Mainers will also be allocated another $300 million later this year for expanding high-speed connections through the infrastructure bill signed last year, ensuring most of the state has access to high-speed internet, King said.