Acadia Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the 2022 Acadia FCU scholarship recipients. Nancy Martin, Emmanuel Morin, and Nolan Kuhl will each receive $2,000 to help fund their college educations. Recipients were selected based on a written essay, personal and academic achievements, grade point average, and financial need.

“I am beyond proud that Acadia FCU plays an integral role in helping our local youth finance their college education,” said Jill Bouchard Cairns, Acadia FCU’s chief relationship officer. “It’s exciting to think about what the future holds for Emmanuel, Nancy, and Nolan. We wish them the very best success in their future.”

Morin is a 2022 graduate of Madawaska Middle/High School and plans to attend the University of New England as a pre-med student. She is the daughter of Eric Morin and Chelsea Cline-Bunch.

Martin is a 2022 graduate of Fort Kent Community High School and plans to attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent to study nursing. She is the daughter of Taylor and Stacy Martin.

Kuhl is a 2022 graduate of Bangor High School and plans to attend the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences as a PharmD student. He is the son of Ryan and Heather Kuhl.

Scholarship earners will each receive $2,000 toward their education, with $1,000 awarded after the first semester of their first year and the second $1,000 installment payable after the second semester of their second year.

The Acadia Federal Credit Union college scholarship is available to current Maine high school seniors who meet all of the following criteria: (1) Attend an Aroostook, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, or Washington County high school; (2) Plan to enroll in a two-year or four-year college or university; and (3) Are an active Acadia FCU member or whose parent(s)/guardian(s) is/are active member(s).

Class of 2023 students who meet eligibility requirements are welcome to apply for the Acadia FCU scholarship. The scholarship application will be available at acadiafcu.org beginning Feb. 1, 2023.



Acadia Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution since 1963, created through the merger of seven smaller community credit unions. Acadia FCU serves Aroostook, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Washington counties; currently has eight branch locations, over 16,000 members, and assets totaling over $296 million. For more information, please visit www.acadiafcu.org.