Eastern Maine Community College’s Katahdin Higher Education Center is pleased to announce that an exciting freeprogram to train new EMT’s. This program is funded by The Maine Community College System’s Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

The need for licensed EMTs in rural Maine is acute. According to ONET statistics, the projected employment for EMTs and Paramedics in Maine is expected to grow by 8 percent by 2026. According to Tom Malcolm, chief of the Millinocket Fire Department, “our number of EMT’s/Firefighters are currently at a devastatingly low level. We have numerous volunteers that can’t afford to the leave work or afford the cost of the training to become an EMT. This is an extremely critical issue all over the rural areas of Maine, especially in small communities such as Millinocket and the entire Katahdin Region. Many older EMT’s have retired, and their positions have not yet been able to be filled. Local EMT training is an incredible opportunity to help those in the region.”

This program will cover the cost of tuition and fees, the textbook and background check. This program is offered on a first come, first served basis for those that meet all requirements.



Student eligibility criteria:

• Applicants must have graduated from an approved high school or adult education program or passing scores on the GED or HiSET examination.

• Participants must meet submit to a criminal background check.

• Participants must provide documentation of all immunizations prior to the start of the class, and proof of COVID-9 vaccination.

EMS 131 Provides students, through lecture and practical lab, the entry-level knowledge and skills necessary to provide basic emergency medical care and transportation for patients who access the emergency medical system. Upon successful course completion, students are eligible to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification examinations, at the EMT level. Students will perform interventions necessary to provide patient care and transportation including patient assessment, airway management, oxygen administration, CPR, spinal motion restriction, shock management, bandaging, splinting, and medication administration. Knowledge and skills obtained at the EMT level provide the foundation for advancement to Advanced EMT and Paramedic. Class will begin 8/16-12/13, 2022 and are offered in East Millinocket Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 5-9 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month from 9am-5pm 9/17, 10/15, and 11/19.

The Katahdin Higher Education Center is a partnership of Eastern Maine Community College and University of Maine at Augusta, providing local services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance programs offered by the campuses, which allows students access to over 100 certificate and degree programs from Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Augusta. Students access the resources of campuses while studying online, at their local Center, or pursuing a mix of online, Zoom and traditional instruction while staying close to home. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at 1 Dirigo Dr., East Millinocket, Maine. More information is available by calling Deb Rountree, M.Ed, at 207-746-5741 or visiting our Facebook page.