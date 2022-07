Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on crash in Fairfield Monday night, a day after multiple people were hospitalized in another crash there, officials said.

A 2009 Ford F-150 was driving south in the northbound lane on Norridgewock Road when it crashed head-on with a 2014 Jeep Compass, police said. Officials are reconstructing the scene.

The names of those injured have not yet been released. Police anticipate charges will be forthcoming in the crash.