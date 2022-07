A Sanford man has died following a car crash Monday morning.

A crash was reported at the intersection of School Street and Alfred Road around 8 a.m. involving a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

Samuel Hammond, 29, who was driving the Jetta, died at the scene, officials said. The other driver was not injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.