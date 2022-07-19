TURNER – Maine-based cat products company, The Pussums Cat Company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in “fur-tastic” fashion by bringing the unofficial world’s largest catnip kicker toy to locations around Maine and New England this summer.

The paw-dropping catnip toy stands at an impressive 72 inches tall with a 50-inch girth and holds 35 pounds of Dr. Pussums Fancy Feline Elixir Pure Catnip inside. The brand’s standard catnip kickers (small pillow-like toys perfect for kitties to kick) range from two inches up to 11 inches making the special anniversary celebratory kicker 550 percent larger, the biggest one ever produced by the brand. It has already been cat-tested, feline-approved by the in-house foster cats that call The Pussums Cat Company retail location in Turner home, as well as by furry friends at PALS No-Kill Cat Shelter in Winthrop.

“We were trying to think of fun ways to celebrate our 40 years of bringing top quality catnip toys to cat lovers and thought there was no better way than to go big or go home … literally,” said Susan Shaw, owner of The Pussums Cat Company.

The Pussums Cat Company will be bringing the oversized catnip kicker to events around the region where fans can take photos with the kicker and bring home free Dr. Pussums samples, while supplies last. Visit bit.ly/PussumsCatCoTour to find a list of events where the catnip kicker will be on display and check back often as the list is being updated as events are added.

When not on the road you will find the world’s largest catnip kicker on display at the brand’s retail location located at 293 Auburn Road in Turner. The store is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pussums Cat Company is a small family-owned Maine business that provides superior quality catnip and catnip toys, cat teasers and toys, and cat lover gifts. To celebrate the 40th anniversary the brand is offering monthly 40% off promotions on select items announced via enewsletter to subscribers and social media followers and is also offering an exclusive offer of 10 percent off items sitewide (with the exception of subscriptions and gift cards) by using code 207PURR.

To learn more about Pussums Cat Company, visit bit.ly/DrPussums, or follow the brand on Instagram (@drpussums) or Facebook (facebook.com/drpussums/).

Founded in 1982, The Pussums Cat Company is a Maine-based, woman-owned company that provides premium catnip toys and gifts. The high standards of quality, along with our unique business model, has allowed us to become Maine’s premier source for catnip toys and teasers. Dr. Pussums Pure Catnip products are available directly from the Turner, Maine retail location (which is home to several rescue cats) as well as drpussums.com or via boutique pet and gift shops and veterinary offices in 31 states. For more information, visit drpussums.com/.