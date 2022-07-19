BANGOR – Northern Light Acadia Hospital has received a $1M gift from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to the Acadia For All campaign. The gift will help support the construction of a new pediatric wing and the renovation of current spaces, providing private, single occupancy rooms for all patients. The funding will also enhance Acadia’s outpatient pediatric services, expansion of its geriatric treatment and research program, as well as workforce development to strengthen the resources needed to address Maine’s behavioral health needs.

“This is an incredible gift to the people of Maine. We are grateful to Stephen and Tabitha King for their support to help Acadia Hospital increase access to behavioral health services,” says Scott Oxley, MBA, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital. “To know that there are young people in emergency departments across the state waiting for us to have an opening so they can get the help they desperately need is heartbreaking. The new pediatric wing at Acadia Hospital will greatly enhance our ability to serve Maine’s most vulnerable population.”

“We are pleased to contribute to Northern Light’s Acadia For All campaign, which will significantly expand Acadia Hospital’s delivery of behavioral health services to young people, both locally and across the state. We are well aware that there are many children and adolescents who desperately need access to residential programs and services. We hope others in the community will join us by contributing to Acadia’s expansion,” says Stephen and Tabitha King.

To find out more about making a philanthropic commitment to the Acadia For All campaign, call Nichole Trainor at 207-973-6113 or visit northernlight.org/AcadiaForAll.