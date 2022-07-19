Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

An excellent Bangor Daily News editorial from March said that we can all help Ukraine. Our federal government itself has given more than $54 billion. Why? It’s viewed as a national security crisis, as is the “Havana Syndrome.” However, the CIA later indicated this “foreign threat” could be much more related to domestic medical issues of the brain which don’t get anywhere near the same priority. Congress can stop it!

Domestic emergencies can be the equal of any foreign national security matter. I served in the Air Force in Europe during the 1961-1962 Berlin Crisis when the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact members tried to take over West Berlin. Thankfully, it was resolved peacefully. However, in the same era, on the domestic side our federal government passed the IMD Exclusion Law.

Through the years this law become outdated and discriminatory, which resulted in many more American deaths through congressional inaction. No federal law should be a national security threat to Americans!

We urge our Maine congressional delegation to help fix it! Please don’t delay! Co-sponsor Rep. Grace Napolitano’s bill, H.R. 2611 with a comparable bill in the Senate. It will save many American lives. Many thanks to state Sen. Joe Baldacci and state Rep. Barbara Cardone for taking the lead with other members of our Maine Legislature calling upon Sens. Susan Collins, Angus King and Rep. Jared Golden to end this destructive law. Rep. Chellie Pingree should please join in too!

Joseph H. Pickering Jr.

Chair

Truth Tear Down this Wall Committee

Bangor