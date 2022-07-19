The three people who were injured in a crash on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield on Monday have been identified.

Garrett Greene, 21 of Oakland was driving south in the northbound lane in a 2009 Ford F-150 when he crashed head-on with a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Chrisopher Merry, 54, of Norridgewock, police said.

Greene and his passenger — Elizabeth Hume, 20, of Oakland — were taken to Maine General Medical Center with minor injuries. Merry was taken to the same hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Police on Monday said they anticipate charges to be forthcoming in the crash.