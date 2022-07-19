A man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified.

Kevin Whitford, 65, was found in his cell at around 9:57 a.m., according to Capt. John Costello of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitford was discovered by a correctional officer while on inspection rounds on the morning of July 6, and medical assistance was called to attempt to revive him. Whitford was not able to be revived, according to Costello.

An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner, and the Portland Police Department and the Maine Department of Corrections have opened an investigation into Whitford’s death, according to Capt. Don Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.