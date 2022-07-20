OWLS HEAD — The Owls Head Conservation Commission invites the public to a celebratory fundraiser on Tuesday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Owls Head General Store. The build-your-own brownie sundae social is a fundraiser to help the volunteer group complete the expansion of the town-owned Plaisted Preserve. The preserve, located just up North Shore Drive from the General Store, currently consists of 10.6 acres of protected land and is beloved by locals and non-locals alike for its wooded trails and stunning views of Penobscot Bay and Camden Hills.

This event will celebrate the final push to raise funds needed for the exciting expansion that will re-join the remaining piece of the original property and add opportunity to increase access through expanded parking, bring an important wetland habitat under protection and allow more opportunities for hikers, dog walkers, families and more to enjoy the quiet spot. The preserve even offers the possibility of student field observation given its proximity to the local elementary school.

Since the Town vote approving the expansion in December, many generous donors have stepped forward to contribute funds toward completing the project. The project is also a finalist for a Land for Maine’s Future grant, which would cover a portion of the land purchase. The sundae social will provide an opportunity to learn more about the final stages of conserving this important habitat from community members who have been championing the effort. The current preserve is open to visit any time to take a walk and enjoy!

For more information or to help with the effort, please email conservationcommission@owlshead.maine.gov.