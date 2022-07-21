WALDOBORO – A baseball autographed by Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Tom Seaver and a lobster hauling experience will be among the items available for raffle at this year’s Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The Family Fun Day Lobster Bake is an annual event hosted by the LCDC and is open to the public that features the Democratic big tent, live music, beer, wine, oysters, games, raffles, and grassroots politicking at its most personal.

“Our raffle offerings have really grown over the years,” said Geoff Bates, fundraising leader for LCDC. “Of course we’ll have the traditional 50/50 Split-the-Pot where the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have to win. We’re also offering our sixth annual ‘Treat for Two’ raffle. The winner will dine at the historic Turner Barn on North Haven Island after a boat trip across Penobscot Bay. Everyone who’s won this prize absolutely raves about the experience.”

Bates continued, “Our Tricky Tray raffle will return this year with more special items: a baseball autographed by one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time, Tom ‘Tom Terrific’ Seaver; a hand-turned, live-edge silver maple bowl by Illinois craftsman Ron Bell; and a vintage Christopher Radko Christmas Tree cookie-jar, to name a few. Where else can you buy a $1 raffle ticket and have a chance at winning some baseball history?”

Another unique prize will be a lobster hauling experience with fourth-generation lobsterman and Democratic candidate for State House District 45, Clint Collamore of Waldoboro. “If you’ve ever thought you might want to get out onto the water and see lobstering from the fisherman’s point of view, this could be your opportunity!” commented Bates.

The event begins at noon with a social hour of games and conversation accompanied by live music delivered by Waldoboro’s Laura Buxbaum and Brian Dunn, an oyster bar furnished by Brendan Parsons of Newcastle’s Shuck Station, and a cash wine and beer bar managed by Jeff Hurd’s Narrows Tavern of Waldoboro. Beginning at 1 p.m, short speeches by candidates and elected officials precede and follow the meal featuring a choice of lobsters and mussels, hot dogs, or a vegan option, all with a variety of summer accompaniments.

Details can be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/lobster. The deadline for reservations is Monday, Aug. 1. For more information, contact Bates at 207-644-8776.

The LCDC uses the money they raise through this and other fundraising initiatives to support their local efforts in Lincoln County. Its grassroots mission is to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of candidates who believe in the Democratic ideals and principles of government by, of, and for all the people.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.